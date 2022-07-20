Post News
News at a Glance
NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit
News Diary Online
- By Yunus Yusuf The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed the suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit before it can ensure return to [...]
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
News Verge:
NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit
Prompt News:
NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit
Daily Nigerian:
NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit
Sundiata Post:
NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit
Newsmakers:
NCAA Directs Suspended Dana Air to Begin Operational Audit
Maritime First Newspaper:
NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit
More Picks
1
Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate -
AIT,
20 hours ago
2
Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar -
This Day,
15 hours ago
3
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling fake - Catholic Church -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
4
INEC issues certificates of return to Osun gov-elect Adeleke, dep gov-elect Adewusi -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
5
“Dropping out of University was a hard choice” – Singer Omah Lay (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
1 day ago
6
Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange -
Legit,
11 hours ago
7
Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
12 things you can do to celebrate your wedding anniversary -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
10
National grid: Stop your pretense, Sowore knocks Atiku -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
