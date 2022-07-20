Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rema's "Calm Down" Music Video Reaches 100 Million YouTube Views
The Guardian  - "Calm Down" music video off Rema's debut album "Rave & Roses" has made history surpassing 100 million views on YouTube five months since its release.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rema Sets New Record As “Calm Down” Hits 100 Million Views On Youtube Too Xclusive:
Rema Sets New Record As “Calm Down” Hits 100 Million Views On Youtube
Rema Sets New Record As “Calm Down” Hits 100 Million Views On Youtube Tunde Ednut:
Rema Sets New Record As “Calm Down” Hits 100 Million Views On Youtube
Rema makes new record as "Calm Down" hits 100 million views on YouTube Mp3 Bullet:
Rema makes new record as "Calm Down" hits 100 million views on YouTube


   More Picks
1 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 18 hours ago
2 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 14 hours ago
3 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 12 things you can do to celebrate your wedding anniversary - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 National grid: Stop your pretense, Sowore knocks Atiku - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 He's A Known Drug Lord - Reno Omokri Gives 10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election - Tori News, 12 hours ago
7 Shettima: 'They are not big names' - Tinubu's campaign on hiring fake bishops - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Mane, Salah, Mendy Make Final 3-Man 2022 African Player Of The Year Shortlist - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 16 hours ago
9 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
10 Your birth proves that God answers prayers: Actress Ruth Kadiri welcomes baby girl — First Reports - First Reports, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info