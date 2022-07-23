Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

15 Kaduna APC chieftains dump party
The Punch  - Fifteen chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State have dumped the party, citing a lack of internal democracy.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

