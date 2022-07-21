Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
News photo Vanguard News  - EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC nabs 18 suspected Internet fraudsters in Abuja The Punch:
EFCC nabs 18 suspected Internet fraudsters in Abuja
EFCC arrests 18 suspected Daily Post:
EFCC arrests 18 suspected 'Yahoo boys' in Abuja
EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja. EFCC:
EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.
EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja Ripples Nigeria:
EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
EFCC smashes 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja - P.M. News PM News:
EFCC smashes 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja - P.M. News
EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja (PHOTOS) Within Nigeria:
EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja (PHOTOS)
EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 I Prayed For You, Waited For You" – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute As She Welcomes Second Child - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
2 Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
4 Oshoala sets CAF POTY record with fifth award - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 INEC Deploys New REC To Kogi, To Publish Gov'ship Candidates, Others' Particulars Friday - Leadership, 20 hours ago
6 Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Kogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello’s N3b loan request - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
8 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 24-year-old Nigerian man poses as US-based physiotherapist on matrimonial site, dupes Indian woman of over N1.6m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 JAMB's remitted N29bn to Consolidated Revenue Fund — Adamu - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info