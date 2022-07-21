Post News
News at a Glance
INEC Deploys New REC To Kogi, To Publish Gov'ship Candidates, Others' Particulars Friday
Leadership
- INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this while speaking at the swearing-in of the new Resident Electoral Commissioner on Thursday in Abuja,
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
INEC to publish particulars of party nominees for 2023 state elections Friday
Ripples Nigeria:
2023: INEC to publish particulars of candidates for governorship, State Assembly elections Friday
PM News:
INEC to publish particulars of party nominees for 2023 state elections Friday - P.M. News
News Verge:
INEC to publish particulars of party nominees for 2023 state elections Friday — NEWSVERGE
Pulse Nigeria:
INEC to publish particulars of candidates for 2023 state elections Friday
Prompt News:
INEC to publish particulars of party nominees for 2023 state elections Friday
Daily Nigerian:
2023: INEC to publish details of all governorship, state assembly candidates Friday
Within Nigeria:
2023: INEC to publish particulars of candidates for governorship, State Assembly elections Friday
More Picks
1
I Prayed For You, Waited For You” – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute to Second Child -
The Info NG,
5 hours ago
2
Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons -
Pulse Nigeria,
7 hours ago
4
IPOB disowns Friday sit-at-home ordered by Simon Ekpa, says it’s a scam -
Ripples Nigeria,
7 hours ago
5
Flights Suspension: Passengers besiege Dana Air counters, seek tickets refund -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
6
Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
ASUU strike: Nigerian govt begs NLC to shelve planned solidarity protest -
Daily Nigerian,
3 hours ago
8
N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
9
NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
10
They are back! Listen to the P-Square’s New Singles “Jaiye (Ihe Geme)” & “Find Somebody” -
Bella Naija,
4 hours ago
