Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Another fleeing Kuje escapee arrested along Adamawa-Borno border
The Nation  - The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old Kuje prison escapee, Abubakar Mohammed, who was trying to cross from Adamawa to his home in Borno State.The police said on Thursday that Abubakar had confessed to facing terrorism charges an

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police rearrest Kuje prison escapees in Adamawa, Benue Daily Trust:
Police rearrest Kuje prison escapees in Adamawa, Benue
Two Kuje prison escapees arrested in Adamawa, Benue The Punch:
Two Kuje prison escapees arrested in Adamawa, Benue
Police arrests another Kuje prison inmate in Adamawa Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests another Kuje prison inmate in Adamawa
Kuje prison attack: Police arrests fleeing inmate in Benue The Street Journal:
Kuje prison attack: Police arrests fleeing inmate in Benue
Police rearrest terror suspect who escaped from Kuje prison Daily Nigerian:
Police rearrest terror suspect who escaped from Kuje prison
Another Fleeing Kuje Escapee Arrested Along Adamawa-Borno Border The Nigeria Lawyer:
Another Fleeing Kuje Escapee Arrested Along Adamawa-Borno Border
Fleeing Kuje prison escapee arrested in Benue Within Nigeria:
Fleeing Kuje prison escapee arrested in Benue


   More Picks
1 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 National grid: Stop your pretense, Sowore knocks Atiku - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 He's A Known Drug Lord - Reno Omokri Gives 10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election - Tori News, 21 hours ago
5 Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Super Falcons take on Zambia’s Copper Queens for WAFCON bronze medals - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
8 Another fleeing Kuje escapee arrested along Adamawa-Borno border - The Nation, 16 hours ago
9 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
10 Your birth proves that God answers prayers: Actress Ruth Kadiri welcomes baby girl — First Reports - First Reports, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info