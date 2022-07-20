Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Snap Elections Called In Italy After Draghi Resigns
Channels Television  -   Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament Thursday, triggering early elections which could bring the hard right to power after the country’s warring parties toppled reformer Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The snap poll is expected to ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

