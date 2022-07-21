Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister
News Diary Online  - The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello says N21.029 billion is needed to complete the rehabilitation of the National Assembly Complex. He disclosed this on Thursday d…

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NASS complex rehabilitation to gulp N30.2 billion - Minister Daily Post:
NASS complex rehabilitation to gulp N30.2 billion - Minister
We Need N21bn To Complete NASS Complex Renovation - Minister Leadership:
We Need N21bn To Complete NASS Complex Renovation - Minister
Rehabilitation of National Assembly to gulp N30b, says FCT minister The Nation:
Rehabilitation of National Assembly to gulp N30b, says FCT minister
National Assembly Complex Rehabilitation To Gulp N30.2 Billion – Minister Tori News:
National Assembly Complex Rehabilitation To Gulp N30.2 Billion – Minister
N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex – FCT Minister Daily Nigerian:
N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex – FCT Minister
NASS complex rehabilitation to gulp N30.2 billion – Minister Nigerian Eye:
NASS complex rehabilitation to gulp N30.2 billion – Minister
National Assembly’s Rehabilitation Will Gulp Additional N21bn, Says FCT Minister The Nigeria Lawyer:
National Assembly’s Rehabilitation Will Gulp Additional N21bn, Says FCT Minister
NASS complex rehabilitation to gulp N30.2 billion – Minister Within Nigeria:
NASS complex rehabilitation to gulp N30.2 billion – Minister
National Assembly Complex Rehabilitation To Gulp Scandalous N30.2 Billion, Says FCT Minister Global Upfront:
National Assembly Complex Rehabilitation To Gulp Scandalous N30.2 Billion, Says FCT Minister


   More Picks
1 I Prayed For You, Waited For You" – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute As She Welcomes Second Child - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
2 Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
4 Oshoala sets CAF POTY record with fifth award - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 INEC Deploys New REC To Kogi, To Publish Gov'ship Candidates, Others' Particulars Friday - Leadership, 20 hours ago
6 Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Kogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello’s N3b loan request - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
8 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 24-year-old Nigerian man poses as US-based physiotherapist on matrimonial site, dupes Indian woman of over N1.6m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 JAMB's remitted N29bn to Consolidated Revenue Fund — Adamu - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info