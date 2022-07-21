Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Flights Suspension: Passengers besiege Dana Air counters, seek tickets refund
News photo Daily Trust  - Scores of Dana Air passengers on Thursday besieged the Airline’s counters at the Murtala Muhammed Airport private terminal two, otherwise known as MM2, to demand refunds of fair following their inability to travel after ticket purchases.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Irate passengers damage Dana Air counters in Lagos The Nation:
Irate passengers damage Dana Air counters in Lagos
Angry Passengers Besiege Dana Air Counter, Demand Ticket Refund Leadership:
Angry Passengers Besiege Dana Air Counter, Demand Ticket Refund
Flights Suspension: Passengers Besiege Dana Air Counters, Seek Tickets Refund Tori News:
Flights Suspension: Passengers Besiege Dana Air Counters, Seek Tickets Refund
Dana Air: Angry Passengers Besiege Airline Counter At Lagos Airport The Will:
Dana Air: Angry Passengers Besiege Airline Counter At Lagos Airport
Passengers besiege Dana Air counters in Lagos, seek tickets refund Sundiata Post:
Passengers besiege Dana Air counters in Lagos, seek tickets refund
Passengers besiege Dana Air counters in Lagos, seek tickets refund Pulse Nigeria:
Passengers besiege Dana Air counters in Lagos, seek tickets refund
Passengers besiege Dana Air counters in Lagos, seek tickets refund Daily Nigerian:
Passengers besiege Dana Air counters in Lagos, seek tickets refund
Angry Passengers Demolish Dana Air Counters At MM2 Inside Business Nigeria:
Angry Passengers Demolish Dana Air Counters At MM2
Angry Passengers Besiege Dana Air Counter, Demand Ticket Refund The Nigeria Lawyer:
Angry Passengers Besiege Dana Air Counter, Demand Ticket Refund
Suspension: Passengers besiege Dana Air counters in Lagos, seek tickets refund The Eagle Online:
Suspension: Passengers besiege Dana Air counters in Lagos, seek tickets refund


   More Picks
1 I Prayed For You, Waited For You” – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute to Second Child - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
2 Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
4 IPOB disowns Friday sit-at-home ordered by Simon Ekpa, says it’s a scam - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 Flights Suspension: Passengers besiege Dana Air counters, seek tickets refund - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
6 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 ASUU strike: Nigerian govt begs NLC to shelve planned solidarity protest - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
8 N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
9 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
10 They are back! Listen to the P-Square’s New Singles “Jaiye (Ihe Geme)” & “Find Somebody” - Bella Naija, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info