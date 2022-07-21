Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me” Kemi Olunloyo lashes out at late actress
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo isn’t done lashing out at the late actress, Ada Ameh. Kemi Filani news reported days back that Kemi Olunloyo had reopened her beef with Ada Ameh. In December, 2021 Kemi Olunloyo and Ada Ameh had a public ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me” Kemi Olunloyo continues to drag late actress The Info NG:
“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me” Kemi Olunloyo continues to drag late actress
I Don’t Respect The Dead, Ada Ameh Was A Bully Who Terrorized Me – Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot Tori News:
I Don’t Respect The Dead, Ada Ameh Was A Bully Who Terrorized Me – Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot
I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me- Kemi Olunloyo lashes out at late actress See Naija:
I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me- Kemi Olunloyo lashes out at late actress
Kemi Olunloyo Lashes Out At Late Actress, Ada Ameh, Dubs Her A Bully Mojidelano:
Kemi Olunloyo Lashes Out At Late Actress, Ada Ameh, Dubs Her A Bully
Hell Awaits You - Kemi Olunloyo To Late Ada Ameh Talk Glitz:
Hell Awaits You - Kemi Olunloyo To Late Ada Ameh


   More Picks
1 I Prayed For You, Waited For You" – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute As She Welcomes Second Child - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
2 Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
4 Oshoala sets CAF POTY record with fifth award - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 INEC Deploys New REC To Kogi, To Publish Gov'ship Candidates, Others' Particulars Friday - Leadership, 20 hours ago
6 Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Kogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello’s N3b loan request - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
8 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 24-year-old Nigerian man poses as US-based physiotherapist on matrimonial site, dupes Indian woman of over N1.6m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 JAMB's remitted N29bn to Consolidated Revenue Fund — Adamu - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info