Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


24-year-old Nigerian man poses as US-based physiotherapist on matrimonial site, dupes Indian woman of over N1.6m
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 24-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested in India for duping a woman of Rs 3.25 lakh (over N1.6m) on a matrimonial site after introducing himself as a physiotherapist settled in the USA. The accused identified simply as Gideon, who currently ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

24-year-old Nigerian man poses as US-based physiotherapist on matrimonial site, dupes Indian woman of over N1.6m Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
24-year-old Nigerian man poses as US-based physiotherapist on matrimonial site, dupes Indian woman of over N1.6m
Indian police arrests Nigerian for defrauding woman of over N1.6m on matrimonial site The Street Journal:
Indian police arrests Nigerian for defrauding woman of over N1.6m on matrimonial site
Osmek News:
24-year-old Nigerian man poses as US-based physiotherapist on matrimonial site, dupes Indian woman of over N1.6m


   More Picks
1 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 23 hours ago
2 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 19 hours ago
3 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 National grid: Stop your pretense, Sowore knocks Atiku - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 He's A Known Drug Lord - Reno Omokri Gives 10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election - Tori News, 17 hours ago
6 Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Shettima: 'They are not big names' - Tinubu's campaign on hiring fake bishops - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
9 Your birth proves that God answers prayers: Actress Ruth Kadiri welcomes baby girl — First Reports - First Reports, 12 hours ago
10 Kogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello’s N3b loan request - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info