Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OFFICIAL: Lingard Becomes Teammate With Awoniyi At Nottingham Forest
News photo Complete Sports  - Lingard is now teammate with Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi, after signing a one-year deal with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lingard close to joining Nottingham Forest Nigerian Tribune:
Lingard close to joining Nottingham Forest
Jesse Lingard Completes Signing with a Premier League Club Not Just OK:
Jesse Lingard Completes Signing with a Premier League Club
Lingard Completes Shock Move To Nottingham Forest Independent:
Lingard Completes Shock Move To Nottingham Forest


   More Picks
1 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 18 hours ago
2 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 14 hours ago
3 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 12 things you can do to celebrate your wedding anniversary - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 National grid: Stop your pretense, Sowore knocks Atiku - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 He's A Known Drug Lord - Reno Omokri Gives 10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election - Tori News, 12 hours ago
7 Shettima: 'They are not big names' - Tinubu's campaign on hiring fake bishops - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Mane, Salah, Mendy Make Final 3-Man 2022 African Player Of The Year Shortlist - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 16 hours ago
9 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
10 Your birth proves that God answers prayers: Actress Ruth Kadiri welcomes baby girl — First Reports - First Reports, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info