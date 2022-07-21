Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BUA Cement Declares N88.047bn Dividend Payout For Shareholders | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - Shareholders of one of Africa’s largest manufacturing companies, BUA Cement Plc, have approved dividends of N88.047billion for its financial year ended December 31, 2021 at N2:60k per ordinary share of 50k each.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

BUA Cement declares N2.60k dividend for shareholders – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
BUA Cement declares N2.60k dividend for shareholders – The Sun Nigeria
BUA Cement declares N88.1bn dividend payout for stakeholders PM News:
BUA Cement declares N88.1bn dividend payout for stakeholders
BUA Cement shareholders get N88 billion dividend payout Daily Nigerian:
BUA Cement shareholders get N88 billion dividend payout


   More Picks
1 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 1 day ago
2 National grid: Stop your pretense, Sowore knocks Atiku - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 He's A Known Drug Lord - Reno Omokri Gives 10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election - Tori News, 23 hours ago
5 Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Super Falcons take on Zambia’s Copper Queens for WAFCON bronze medals - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
8 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
9 Your birth proves that God answers prayers: Actress Ruth Kadiri welcomes baby girl — First Reports - First Reports, 18 hours ago
10 Alleged blasphemy: Abduljabbar seeks transfer of suit to another judge - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info