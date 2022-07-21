Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abuja Tenant On The Run After Allegedly Killing Landlord Over House Rent
The Trent  - Muhammed Mukailu, a middle-aged man, is currently on the run after he was accused of killing his landlord following a dispute over rent.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rent: Tenant elopes in Abuja after killing landlord by hitting plank on his head Legit:
Rent: Tenant elopes in Abuja after killing landlord by hitting plank on his head
Tenant Kills Landlord over Rent Dispute in Abuja Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja A middle-age man, Muhammed Mukailu, is presently on the run after he was alleged to have killed his landlord over a rent This Day:
Tenant Kills Landlord over Rent Dispute in Abuja Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja A middle-age man, Muhammed Mukailu, is presently on the run after he was alleged to have killed his landlord over a rent
Tenant kills landlord over outstanding rent in Abuja The Street Journal:
Tenant kills landlord over outstanding rent in Abuja
SHOCKING: TENANT KILLS LANDLORD IN DISPUTE OVER RENT IN ABUJA Nigeria Breaking News:
SHOCKING: TENANT KILLS LANDLORD IN DISPUTE OVER RENT IN ABUJA


   More Picks
1 I Prayed For You, Waited For You” – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute to Second Child - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
2 Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
4 IPOB disowns Friday sit-at-home ordered by Simon Ekpa, says it’s a scam - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 Flights Suspension: Passengers besiege Dana Air counters, seek tickets refund - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
6 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 ASUU strike: Nigerian govt begs NLC to shelve planned solidarity protest - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
8 N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
9 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
10 They are back! Listen to the P-Square’s New Singles “Jaiye (Ihe Geme)” & “Find Somebody” - Bella Naija, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info