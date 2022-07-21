Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU strike: "No going back on nationwide protest" - NLC vows
Legit  - The Nigeria Labour Congress has rejected the Federal Government's appeal to cancel its planned protest over the prolonged strike by ASUU and University workers.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NLC to Ngige, Mohammed: no going back on protest The Nation:
NLC to Ngige, Mohammed: no going back on protest
No Going Back On Nationwide Protest - NLC Leadership:
No Going Back On Nationwide Protest - NLC
NLC shuns FG, says no going back on national protest over ASUU strike TVC News:
NLC shuns FG, says no going back on national protest over ASUU strike
ASUU strike: No going back on nationwide protest – NLC Tunde Ednut:
ASUU strike: No going back on nationwide protest – NLC
ASUU strike: No going back on nationwide protest – NLC Within Nigeria:
ASUU strike: No going back on nationwide protest – NLC


   More Picks
1 I Prayed For You, Waited For You" – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute As She Welcomes Second Child - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
2 Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
4 Oshoala sets CAF POTY record with fifth award - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 INEC Deploys New REC To Kogi, To Publish Gov'ship Candidates, Others' Particulars Friday - Leadership, 20 hours ago
6 Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Kogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello’s N3b loan request - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
8 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 24-year-old Nigerian man poses as US-based physiotherapist on matrimonial site, dupes Indian woman of over N1.6m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 JAMB's remitted N29bn to Consolidated Revenue Fund — Adamu - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info