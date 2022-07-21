Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra Vigilante Leader, Three Others Arrested For Kidnapping People For Ransom
Sahara Reporters  - Anambra Vigilante Leader, Three Others Arrested For Kidnapping People For Ransom

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vigilante leader arrested over alleged kidnapping in Anambra Nigerian Tribune:
Vigilante leader arrested over alleged kidnapping in Anambra
Vigilante leader, three others held for kidnapping The Nation:
Vigilante leader, three others held for kidnapping
Anambra Vigilante Leader, Three Others Arrested For Kidnapping People For Ransom Tori News:
Anambra Vigilante Leader, Three Others Arrested For Kidnapping People For Ransom
Anambra Vigilante Leader Arrested over Alleged Kidnapping The Nigeria Lawyer:
Anambra Vigilante Leader Arrested over Alleged Kidnapping


   More Picks
1 ASUU strike: Nigerian govt begs NLC to shelve planned solidarity protest - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
2 I Prayed For You, Waited For You” – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute to Second Child - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
3 N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
4 Reps move to stop privatisation of 5 Niger Delta power holding plants - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
5 Flights Suspension: Passengers besiege Dana Air counters, seek tickets refund - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
6 Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
8 IPOB disowns Friday sit-at-home ordered by Simon Ekpa, says it’s a scam - Ripples Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info