Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I Prayed For You, Waited For You" – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute As She Welcomes Second Child
The Info NG
- Veteran Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has revealed to her fans and followers, that she welcomed her second child, a baby girl.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Actress Ruth Kadiri Welcomes Second Daughter Nollywood Actress, Ruth Kadiri, on Thursday, announced the birth of her second daughter.
The Nation:
Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child
The Info Stride:
Ruth Kadiri Ezerika Welcomes Her 2nd Child
Information Nigeria:
Actress Ruth Kadiri Welcomes Second Child
Independent:
Actress Ruth Kadiri Welcomes Second Child
First Reports:
Your birth proves that God answers prayers: Actress Ruth Kadiri welcomes baby girl — First Reports
Gist Reel:
Congratulations pour in as Ruth Kadiri welcomes baby girl
Edujandon:
Jubilations As Nollywood Actress Ruth Kadiri Welcomes Second Child (Photos)
Screen Gist:
Ruth Kadiri Welcomes Second Child
Naija on Point:
Actress, Ruth Kadiri wecomes baby girl
EE Live:
Ruth Kadiri announces birth of her second child
The New Diplomat:
Actress Ruth Kadiri Welcomes 2nd Child
More Picks
1
I Prayed For You, Waited For You" – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute As She Welcomes Second Child -
The Info NG,
4 hours ago
2
Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
4
Oshoala sets CAF POTY record with fifth award -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
5
INEC Deploys New REC To Kogi, To Publish Gov'ship Candidates, Others' Particulars Friday -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
6
Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
7
Kogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello’s N3b loan request -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
8
Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
24-year-old Nigerian man poses as US-based physiotherapist on matrimonial site, dupes Indian woman of over N1.6m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
JAMB's remitted N29bn to Consolidated Revenue Fund — Adamu -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
