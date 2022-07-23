Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Newspaper Headlines: DSS report warns against NLC planned protest, says Ngige
The Cable  - Reports on federal government's revenue shortfall owing to debt servicing in the first four months of 2022 dominated the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Daily Post:
ASUU strike: DSS report warns against protest – FG tells NLC
DSS report warns against protest, Ngige tells NLC The Punch:
DSS report warns against protest, Ngige tells NLC
Tori News:
ASUU Strike: DSS Report Warns Against Protest – FG Tells NLC
Nigerian Eye:
ASUU strike: DSS report warns against protest – FG tells NLC
Eco City Reporters:
ASUU strike: DSS report warns against protest – FG tells NLC
City Mirror News:
DSS Report Warns Against Protest, Ngige Tells NLC
Affairs TV:
DSS report warns against protest, Ngige tells NLC


   More Picks
1 Honor X8 5G with Snapdragon 480 Plus launched: Specs & Price - Tell-Force Blog, 23 hours ago
2 ZTE Blade V40 4G Specifications and Price - Tell-Force Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Google, Facebook, Twitter want to invest in Nigeria - Lai Mohammed - The Herald, 23 hours ago
4 Unlisted Securities Market Records 0.24% Growth | Business Post - Business Post Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Panic As Gunmen Kidnap Doctor In Oyo Community - Tori News, 23 hours ago
6 Two Nigerian Women Arrested With 700g Of Heroine In India - Tori News, 23 hours ago
7 BREAKING; Many Passengers Feared Dead, Others Missing In Niger State Boat Mishap - Tori News, 23 hours ago
8 Five things to expect as BBNaija Season seven premieres - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 "You lied" - Tinubu tackles Atiku over claim on Muslim-Muslim ticket - Legit, 23 hours ago
10 "Everything I have done in my life is by accident" - Obasanjo - Legit, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info