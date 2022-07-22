Post News
News at a Glance
WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons
Pulse Nigeria
- Grace Chanda has been Zambia's most important player at this tournament
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Morocco 2022 WAFCON: Super Falcons battle Copper Queens for bronze
Daily Trust:
Match Preview: Super Falcons take on Zambia for WAFCON bronze medals
This Day:
Nigeria Vs Zambia Third Place Play-off Live On DStv, GOtv The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on the Copper Queens of Zambia for the bronze medal at the third place play-off match of the 2022 Total Energie
Independent:
WAFCON: Falcons, Copper Queens Fight For Bronze
News Diary Online:
Super Falcons take on Zambia’s Copper Queens for WAFCON bronze medals
News Verge:
Super Falcons take on Zambia’s Copper Queens for WAFCON bronze medals
The Eagle Online:
Morocco 2022: Super Falcons confront Copper Queens for bronze medals
News Wire NGR:
PHOTOS: Super Falcons and Barcelona Femini striker, Asisat Oshoala has been named CAF Women's Player of the Year, for the fifth time.
National Accord:
Super Falcons to clash with Zambia for WAFCON bronze medals
The Genius Media:
Super Falcons Take On Zambia’s Copper Queens For #WAFCON2022 Bronze Medals
