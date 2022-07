IPOB disowns Friday sit-at-home ordered by Simon Ekpa, says it’s a scam Ripples Nigeria - The proscribed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on its members and the people of the South-East region to ignore a sit-at-home order for Friday, July 22, which was ordered by self-styled Nnamdi Kanu disciple, Simon ...



News Credibility Score: 99%