Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


M.I Abaga releases the tracklist of his upcoming album ‘The Guy’
GL Trends  - Potential guests on the upcoming album of the heavyweight rapper include Nas, Olamide, Jesse Jagz, and many more. The possible track listing for the upcoming album by Nigerian rap superstar Jude Abaga (formerly known as M.I. Abaga and now simply The ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

New Music: M.I Abaga - The Guy Bella Naija:
New Music: M.I Abaga - The Guy
LISTEN: M.I Abaga Releases New Single Not Just OK:
LISTEN: M.I Abaga Releases New Single 'The Guy'
MI Abaga drops new single Pulse Nigeria:
MI Abaga drops new single 'The Guy'
M.I Abaga – The Guy Jaguda.com:
M.I Abaga – The Guy
M.I Abaga – The Guy Base Naija:
M.I Abaga – The Guy
M.I Abaga – The Guy Akpraise:
M.I Abaga – The Guy
Music + Lyrics: M.I Abaga – The Guy Kemi Filani Blog:
Music + Lyrics: M.I Abaga – The Guy


   More Picks
1 I Prayed For You, Waited For You” – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute to Second Child - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
2 Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
4 IPOB disowns Friday sit-at-home ordered by Simon Ekpa, says it’s a scam - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 Flights Suspension: Passengers besiege Dana Air counters, seek tickets refund - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
6 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 ASUU strike: Nigerian govt begs NLC to shelve planned solidarity protest - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
8 N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
9 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
10 They are back! Listen to the P-Square’s New Singles “Jaiye (Ihe Geme)” & “Find Somebody” - Bella Naija, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info