Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Video of Olaiya Igwe during Portable's visit to MC Oluomo sparks reactions
Legit  - Video of Olaiya Igwe during Portable's visit to MC Oluomo sparks reactions

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Daily Trust:
Portable visits MC Oluomo amid police probe
Yaba Left Online:
Portable gets backing from MC Oluomo to move freely in Lagos amid 'one million boys' saga (video)
Bukas Blog:
1 Million Boys: Portable Seeks Protection From MC Oluomo, Meets Actor Olaiya Igwe In Oshodi [VIDEO]
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Portable Visits MC Oluomo As Mc WARNS The Singer Can't Be Stopped From Moving Freely In Lagos | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Kemi Filani Blog:
Netizens express disappointment as Yoruba actor Olaiya Igwe did the unexpected for Portable


   More Picks
1 Honor X8 5G with Snapdragon 480 Plus launched: Specs & Price - Tell-Force Blog, 23 hours ago
2 ZTE Blade V40 4G Specifications and Price - Tell-Force Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Google, Facebook, Twitter want to invest in Nigeria - Lai Mohammed - The Herald, 23 hours ago
4 Unlisted Securities Market Records 0.24% Growth | Business Post - Business Post Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Panic As Gunmen Kidnap Doctor In Oyo Community - Tori News, 23 hours ago
6 Two Nigerian Women Arrested With 700g Of Heroine In India - Tori News, 23 hours ago
7 BREAKING; Many Passengers Feared Dead, Others Missing In Niger State Boat Mishap - Tori News, 23 hours ago
8 Five things to expect as BBNaija Season seven premieres - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 "You lied" - Tinubu tackles Atiku over claim on Muslim-Muslim ticket - Legit, 23 hours ago
10 "Everything I have done in my life is by accident" - Obasanjo - Legit, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info