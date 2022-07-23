Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Peju Johnson shares explicit messages she received from a married cab driver
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Peju Johnson has shared the inappropriate messages she received from a married cab driver.

 

The can driver confessed to the actress that he is obsessed with her, her movies, and her &q

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tori News:
Actress Peju Johnson Shares Unpleasant Messages She Received From A Married Cab Driver
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Peju Johnson Reveals The Shocking Message Her Married Cabbie Sent To Her
Olajide TV:
Actress Peju Johnson shares explicit messages she received from a married cab driver
Naija Parrot:
Actress, Peju Johnson shares lewd messages she received from a married cab driver
First Reports:
Actress Peju Johnson blasts her cab driver for mastvrbating watching her Instagram status — First Reports


   More Picks
1 Honor X8 5G with Snapdragon 480 Plus launched: Specs & Price - Tell-Force Blog, 23 hours ago
2 ZTE Blade V40 4G Specifications and Price - Tell-Force Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Google, Facebook, Twitter want to invest in Nigeria - Lai Mohammed - The Herald, 23 hours ago
4 Unlisted Securities Market Records 0.24% Growth | Business Post - Business Post Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Panic As Gunmen Kidnap Doctor In Oyo Community - Tori News, 23 hours ago
6 Two Nigerian Women Arrested With 700g Of Heroine In India - Tori News, 23 hours ago
7 BREAKING; Many Passengers Feared Dead, Others Missing In Niger State Boat Mishap - Tori News, 23 hours ago
8 Five things to expect as BBNaija Season seven premieres - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 "You lied" - Tinubu tackles Atiku over claim on Muslim-Muslim ticket - Legit, 23 hours ago
10 "Everything I have done in my life is by accident" - Obasanjo - Legit, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info