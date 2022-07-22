Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man brags about money ritual as a priestess carries out a ritual by a river bank (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man has been spotted in a viral video bragging about being involved in a money ritual as a priestess carried out a ritual by a river bank.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man brags about doing money ritual as a Yaba Left Online:
Man brags about doing money ritual as a 'priestess' carries out fetish rites in a river (video)
Man brags about money ritual as a priestess carries out a ritual by a river bank Olajide TV:
Man brags about money ritual as a priestess carries out a ritual by a river bank
Man brags about doing money ritual on social media Gist Reel:
Man brags about doing money ritual on social media
Man brags about doing money ritual as a ‘priestess’ carries out fetish rites in a river (video) Naija Parrot:
Man brags about doing money ritual as a ‘priestess’ carries out fetish rites in a river (video)


   More Picks
1 I Prayed For You, Waited For You” – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute to Second Child - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
2 N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister - News Diary Online, 1 day ago
3 Flights Suspension: Passengers besiege Dana Air counters, seek tickets refund - Daily Trust, 1 day ago
4 Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
6 IPOB disowns Friday sit-at-home ordered by Simon Ekpa, says it’s a scam - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
7 They are back! Listen to P-Square’s New Singles “Jaiye (Ihe Geme)” & “Find Somebody” - Bella Naija, 7 hours ago
8 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Check out adorable video of Davido hyping Tiwa Savage as they party in Morocco - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 “I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me” Kemi Olunloyo lashes out at late actress - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info