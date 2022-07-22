Post News
News at a Glance
Man brags about money ritual as a priestess carries out a ritual by a river bank (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A man has been spotted in a viral video bragging about being involved in a money ritual as a priestess carried out a ritual by a river bank.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Man brags about doing money ritual as a 'priestess' carries out fetish rites in a river (video)
Olajide TV:
Man brags about money ritual as a priestess carries out a ritual by a river bank
Gist Reel:
Man brags about doing money ritual on social media
Naija Parrot:
Man brags about doing money ritual as a ‘priestess’ carries out fetish rites in a river (video)
More Picks
1
I Prayed For You, Waited For You” – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute to Second Child -
The Info NG,
9 hours ago
2
N21bn needed for completion of rehabilitation of NASS Complex-FCT Minister -
News Diary Online,
1 day ago
3
Flights Suspension: Passengers besiege Dana Air counters, seek tickets refund -
Daily Trust,
1 day ago
4
Peter Obi responds to suit by PDP seeking his disqualification from contesting for the 2023 election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons -
Pulse Nigeria,
10 hours ago
6
IPOB disowns Friday sit-at-home ordered by Simon Ekpa, says it’s a scam -
Ripples Nigeria,
10 hours ago
7
They are back! Listen to P-Square’s New Singles “Jaiye (Ihe Geme)” & “Find Somebody” -
Bella Naija,
7 hours ago
8
Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Check out adorable video of Davido hyping Tiwa Savage as they party in Morocco -
Legit,
7 hours ago
10
“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me” Kemi Olunloyo lashes out at late actress -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
