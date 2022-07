It’s unfair – Shehu Sani reacts as Buhari govt moves to ban Okada in Nigeria Nigerian Eye - Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, has reacted to the move to ban motorcycles popularly known as Okada in Nigeria.Sani said it’s unfair to generally ban Okada in states not infested with bandits and terrorists.He, however, admitted that ...



News Credibility Score: 99%