Twitter user accuses police officers of chasing her away after she ran to a police barracks for safety
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady has accused police men in a Barracks in Lagos state of chasing her away after she ran to them for safety.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Lady Accuses Police Officers Of Chasing Her Away After She Ran To A Police Barracks For Safety Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Accuses Police Officers Of Chasing Her Away After She Ran To A Police Barracks For Safety
Twitter user accuses police officers of chasing her away after she ran to a police barracks for safety Olajide TV:
Twitter user accuses police officers of chasing her away after she ran to a police barracks for safety
Lady accuses police men of chasing her away after she sought refuge at police barracks Gist Reel:
Lady accuses police men of chasing her away after she sought refuge at police barracks
Nigerian lady narrates how police chased her away when she sought refuge in station while stranded Naija on Point:
Nigerian lady narrates how police chased her away when she sought refuge in station while stranded


