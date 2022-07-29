Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel: Fear as AGN announces kidnap of actors Legit:
Insecurity: Nigerian Army reshuffles top brass, appoints new GOCs, others The Guardian:
CNN World:
Laporte to miss Man City The Punch:
Two Nollywood actors allegedly missing — Actors Guild Vanguard News:
I was once a prostitute, recruited girls in Edo – Mummy GO [VIDEO] Daily Post:
Kanu’s lawyer accuses DSS of detaining staff since 2021 The Nation:
PDP Wants to be Sole Contestant in Rivers, Says Falana This Day:
Channels Television:
Gunmen Kidnap 6 In Katsina, Demand N50m Ransom Leadership:
My wife demands money before sex – Kwara prince Daily Trust:
Financial Post:
Delta Attorney-General lauded over staff training Nigerian Tribune:
Thomas Partey: Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again Daily Times:
Inzaghi: I Complete Sports:
TRANSFER NEWS: Sevilla Blames Chelsea For Allowing Kounde Join Barcelona Naija Loaded:
Drama As Black And Caucasian Patrons Exchange Blows At Ikoyi Club (Video) Tori News:
Alleged N109 Billion Theft: How Suspended AGF Idris Compromised TSA, GIFMIS, IPPIS For Personal Gains The Trent:
Guardiola says he’s dazzled by ‘incredible style’ at women’s Euros Daily Nigerian:
1 Media shouldn't be scapegoat for your failure - Gumi slams FG over threat to sanction Trust TV and BBC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Doctors postpone Eedris Abdulkareem’s kidney transplant - The Nation, 1 day ago
3 Forex: CBN urges Nigerians to shun speculative activities - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
4 Russia-Ukraine war: Nigeria, Algeria, Niger planning to create Gas Pipeline to Europe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Phyno x Tekno – Full Current (That’s My Baby) - Too Xclusive, 17 hours ago
6 Mercy Chinwo reacts as Cubana ChiefPriest announces plan to come to her wedding - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
7 Soldiers of Nigerian military in gun battle with suspected terrorists along Niger-Abuja road - Legit, 18 hours ago
8 Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Asake... Fireboy DML's "Playboy" Album Is Star-Studded - Bella Naija, 7 hours ago
9 Girl, 17, found dead in Ebonyi community; Fulani not involved, says govt - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
10 ”Make Una No Vex” – Portable Apologises To Headies Awards Organisers - KOKO TV Nigeria, 10 hours ago
