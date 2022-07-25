Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Protest in Imo community as Ebubeagu operatives allegedly kill youth, injure others
The Nation  - There was protest in Amaeshe, Oguta 1 in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday after Ebubeagu security operatives allegedly shot dead 25-year-old Kelechi Ogbonna.The killing of the undergraduate sparked protest in the areas even as t

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Youths protest Imo student The Punch:
Youths protest Imo student's killing by Ebubeagu officers
Again, Imo boils as Ebubeagu allegedly kills youth – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Again, Imo boils as Ebubeagu allegedly kills youth – The Sun Nigeria
Protest As Ebubeagu Operatives Kill Student, Injure Others In Imo State (Photo) Tori News:
Protest As Ebubeagu Operatives Kill Student, Injure Others In Imo State (Photo)
Ebubeagu Operatives Allegedly Kill 25-Year-old Man In Imo State(Photo) Nigeria Breaking News:
Ebubeagu Operatives Allegedly Kill 25-Year-old Man In Imo State(Photo)


