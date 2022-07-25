Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WHO declares monkeypox global health emergency after spreading to more than 70 countries
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak to be a global health emergency following its 'extraordinary' spread to more than 70 countries.

 

22 hours ago
