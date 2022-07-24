ASUU strike: Plateau NLC mobilises for solidarity protest

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
"Allow him rest": Ebuka reacts to bad breath allegation at Groovy's introduction - Legit,
3 hours ago
|
2
|
UPDATE! Hausa And Yoruba Clash In Ibadan As One Person Feared Dead - Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
New-York based Nigerian clothier Tommy DNC drowns hours after posting a video of himself in a boat - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
"Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo - Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
|
6
|
‘Bishops’ Who Attended Unveiling Of Shettima As APC Vice-Presidential Candidate May Be Fake – Amaechi - Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
|
7
|
Toll gates returning to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Fashola - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Buhari sympathises with ex-PDP chairman over killing of brother, sister's abduction by bandits - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Police arraign seven suspects for alleged armed robbery - The Guardian,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
"Some thought I was into money rituals after buying “latest” Benz" - Orji Kalu - Legit,
22 hours ago