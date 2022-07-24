Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ASUU strike: Plateau NLC mobilises for solidarity protest
News photo The Punch  - The leadership of the Plateau State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress has begun mobilisation of its members and other affiliate unions in the state ahead of the planned nationwide solidarity protest by the NLC.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

