Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bayelsa Seeks Heritage Bank’s Support on Youth Devt The Bayelsa State Government has indicated interest in partnering Heritage Bank Plc on youth empowerment and sport development.
This Day  - Bayelsa Seeks Heritage Bank’s Support on Youth Devt The Bayelsa State Government has indicated interest in partnering Heritage Bank Plc on youth empowerment and sport development.
Deputy Governor, Senat

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bayelsa Seeks Heritage Bank’s Support On Youth Devt Leadership:
Bayelsa Seeks Heritage Bank’s Support On Youth Devt
Bayelsa seeks Heritage Bank support on youth devt in sports Nigerian Tribune:
Bayelsa seeks Heritage Bank support on youth devt in sports
Bayelsa Govt. seeks Heritage Bank support on youth development in sport Prompt News:
Bayelsa Govt. seeks Heritage Bank support on youth development in sport
Bayelsa Govt. seeks Heritage Bank support on youth devt in sport Business Hilights:
Bayelsa Govt. seeks Heritage Bank support on youth devt in sport


   More Picks
1 "Allow him rest": Ebuka reacts to bad breath allegation at Groovy's introduction - Legit, 3 hours ago
2 UPDATE! Hausa And Yoruba Clash In Ibadan As One Person Feared Dead - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
3 New-York based Nigerian clothier Tommy DNC drowns hours after posting a video of himself in a boat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
6 ‘Bishops’ Who Attended Unveiling Of Shettima As APC Vice-Presidential Candidate May Be Fake – Amaechi - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
7 Toll gates returning to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Fashola - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Buhari sympathises with ex-PDP chairman over killing of brother, sister's abduction by bandits - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Police arraign seven suspects for alleged armed robbery - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 "Some thought I was into money rituals after buying “latest” Benz" - Orji Kalu - Legit, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info