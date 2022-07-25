Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NYSC boss warns corps members against cultism, other vices
Peoples Daily  - By Albert Akota The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has warned Corps Members that the Scheme has zero tolerance for cultism, internet fraud, hooliganism and other forms of social vices.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Cultism, Other Vices Leadership:
NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Cultism, Other Vices
NYSC DG Visits Plateau, Warns Corps Members Against Cultism, Other Vices Independent:
NYSC DG Visits Plateau, Warns Corps Members Against Cultism, Other Vices
Corps members warned against cultism, other vices News Diary Online:
Corps members warned against cultism, other vices
NYSC DG warns Corps members against cultism, other vices Nigerian Pilot:
NYSC DG warns Corps members against cultism, other vices


   More Picks
1 "Allow him rest": Ebuka reacts to bad breath allegation at Groovy's introduction - Legit, 3 hours ago
2 UPDATE! Hausa And Yoruba Clash In Ibadan As One Person Feared Dead - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
3 New-York based Nigerian clothier Tommy DNC drowns hours after posting a video of himself in a boat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
6 ‘Bishops’ Who Attended Unveiling Of Shettima As APC Vice-Presidential Candidate May Be Fake – Amaechi - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
7 Toll gates returning to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Fashola - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Buhari sympathises with ex-PDP chairman over killing of brother, sister's abduction by bandits - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Police arraign seven suspects for alleged armed robbery - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 "Some thought I was into money rituals after buying “latest” Benz" - Orji Kalu - Legit, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info