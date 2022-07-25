Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari Makes New National Assembly Appointment
News photo Naija News  - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Nasiru Ila as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).
Naija News reports that Ila's appointment was made known in a ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

President Buhari makes fresh appointment Daily Post:
President Buhari makes fresh appointment
UPDATE!! President Buhari Makes New National Assembly Appointment Naija Loaded:
UPDATE!! President Buhari Makes New National Assembly Appointment
Buhari makes new appointment [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Buhari makes new appointment [PHOTOS]


   More Picks
1 "Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
3 Hypertensive man dies as LASTMA officials allegedly seeking bribe seize vehicle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Stop further legal action against Adeleke, Osun PDP tells aggrieved member - The Guardian, 1 day ago
5 Alleged cyberstalking: Absence of key witness stalls trial of Bayelsa blogger - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
6 Buhari a disgrace - Aisha Yesufu reacts as terrorists threaten to kidnap President - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Terrorists’ threat: Bury your head in shame – Ohanaeze to Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 Police confirms killing of Lagos-based businessman in Kwara — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
9 BudgIT expresses concerns over the Poor Fiscal Performance of FG’s 2022 Budget and the growing Subsidy Payments - The Info Stride, 22 hours ago
10 You talk too much - Napoli manager orders Osimhen to leave training session - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info