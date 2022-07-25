Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World Athletics Championships Oregon22: Ese Brume wins silver in long jump (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigeria’s Ese Brume has won a silver medal in the women’s long jump at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.Brume came second behind German Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo, who continued her dominance in the women’s long jump by soaring ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

World Athletics Championship 2022: Nigerian athlete, Ese Brume wins silver medal in long jump The Street Journal:
World Athletics Championship 2022: Nigerian athlete, Ese Brume wins silver medal in long jump
Oregon ’22: Applause As Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume Win Medals At World Athletics Championship The New Diplomat:
Oregon ’22: Applause As Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume Win Medals At World Athletics Championship


   More Picks
1 "Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
3 Hypertensive man dies as LASTMA officials allegedly seeking bribe seize vehicle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Stop further legal action against Adeleke, Osun PDP tells aggrieved member - The Guardian, 1 day ago
5 Alleged cyberstalking: Absence of key witness stalls trial of Bayelsa blogger - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
6 Buhari a disgrace - Aisha Yesufu reacts as terrorists threaten to kidnap President - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Terrorists’ threat: Bury your head in shame – Ohanaeze to Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 Police confirms killing of Lagos-based businessman in Kwara — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
9 BudgIT expresses concerns over the Poor Fiscal Performance of FG’s 2022 Budget and the growing Subsidy Payments - The Info Stride, 22 hours ago
10 You talk too much - Napoli manager orders Osimhen to leave training session - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info