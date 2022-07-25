Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hypertensive man dies as LASTMA officials allegedly seeking bribe seize vehicle
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Bureau De Change operator suffered cardiac arrest when his car was seized by two officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority in Surulere, Lagos State.

 

Modibo Usman, who

11 hours ago
