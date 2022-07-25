See Photos Of Season 7 Housemate, Chichi That Has Got Everyone Talking Too Xclusive - Last Updated on Jul 25, 2022 | 08:07 by Eniola TX Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Chichi was the 23rd housemate to be ushered into the Big brother Naija house last night.



News Credibility Score: 99%