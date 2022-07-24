Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BudgIT expresses concerns over the Poor Fiscal Performance of FG’s 2022 Budget and the growing Subsidy Payments
The Info Stride  - BudgIT raises serious concerns over the poor performance of the 2022 budget, implications of petrol subsidy on the national economy and precarious debt service to revenue ratio.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BudgIT Raises Concerns over Poor Performance of 2022 Budget BudgIT, a civic-tech organisation leading advocacy for transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s public financial management, has expressed conce This Day:
BudgIT Raises Concerns over Poor Performance of 2022 Budget BudgIT, a civic-tech organisation leading advocacy for transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s public financial management, has expressed conce
BudgIT raises concern over poor performance of 2022 budget The Herald:
BudgIT raises concern over poor performance of 2022 budget
BudgIT raises concerns over poor performance of 2022 Budget The Eagle Online:
BudgIT raises concerns over poor performance of 2022 Budget
2022 budget: BudgIT raises concern over poor performance Champion Newspapers:
2022 budget: BudgIT raises concern over poor performance


   More Picks
1 "Allow him rest": Ebuka reacts to bad breath allegation at Groovy's introduction - Legit, 3 hours ago
2 UPDATE! Hausa And Yoruba Clash In Ibadan As One Person Feared Dead - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
3 New-York based Nigerian clothier Tommy DNC drowns hours after posting a video of himself in a boat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
6 ‘Bishops’ Who Attended Unveiling Of Shettima As APC Vice-Presidential Candidate May Be Fake – Amaechi - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
7 Toll gates returning to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Fashola - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Buhari sympathises with ex-PDP chairman over killing of brother, sister's abduction by bandits - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Police arraign seven suspects for alleged armed robbery - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 "Some thought I was into money rituals after buying “latest” Benz" - Orji Kalu - Legit, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info