Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigeria is not broke – Babatunde Fashola
Vanguard News
- Nigeria is not broke - Babatunde Fashola
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tunde Ednut:
Nigeria is not broke – Babatunde Fashola
Within Nigeria:
Nigeria is not broke – Babatunde Fashola
Naija News:
My Job Is To Spend The Money, Not Earn It – Babatunde Fashola Speaks On Nigeria Being Broke
More Picks
1
"Allow him rest": Ebuka reacts to bad breath allegation at Groovy's introduction -
Legit,
3 hours ago
2
UPDATE! Hausa And Yoruba Clash In Ibadan As One Person Feared Dead -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
3
New-York based Nigerian clothier Tommy DNC drowns hours after posting a video of himself in a boat -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
"Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
6
‘Bishops’ Who Attended Unveiling Of Shettima As APC Vice-Presidential Candidate May Be Fake – Amaechi -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
7
Toll gates returning to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Fashola -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
Buhari sympathises with ex-PDP chairman over killing of brother, sister's abduction by bandits -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Police arraign seven suspects for alleged armed robbery -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
10
"Some thought I was into money rituals after buying “latest” Benz" - Orji Kalu -
Legit,
22 hours ago
