Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.



 Similar News

Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel: Fear as AGN announces kidnap of actors Legit:
Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel: Fear as AGN announces kidnap of actors
Buhari Approves Lekki Deep Seaport For Commercial Operations Leadership:
Buhari Approves Lekki Deep Seaport For Commercial Operations
Tinubu congratulates Daniel Okoh, new CAN President Daily Trust:
Tinubu congratulates Daniel Okoh, new CAN President
CNN World:
Cody Simpson swaps his music career for swimming and is set to compete at the Commonwealth Games
Falling naira: EFCC raids Bureau De Change firms The Punch:
Falling naira: EFCC raids Bureau De Change firms
Alleged stolen PVC machines by thugs: Exercise was disrupted but no machine was stolen - INEC Vanguard News:
Alleged stolen PVC machines by thugs: Exercise was disrupted but no machine was stolen - INEC
Community Shield: He’s an incredible threat – Man City coach, Guardiola singles out Liverpool star Daily Post:
Community Shield: He’s an incredible threat – Man City coach, Guardiola singles out Liverpool star
INEC debunks alleged invasion, carting away of enrollment machines by thugs in Lagos The Guardian:
INEC debunks alleged invasion, carting away of enrollment machines by thugs in Lagos
Kanu’s lawyer accuses DSS of detaining staff since 2021 The Nation:
Kanu’s lawyer accuses DSS of detaining staff since 2021
Updated Post: Lawal, Dogara Insist Northern Christians Will Vote against APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket This Day:
Updated Post: Lawal, Dogara Insist Northern Christians Will Vote against APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket
APC Senator Backs Call To Impeach Buhari Over Insecurity Channels Television:
APC Senator Backs Call To Impeach Buhari Over Insecurity
Financial Post:
Nigeria central bank says it is concerned about naira value
Governor Sanwo Olu commends Runsewe on NAFEST unity bid Nigerian Tribune:
Governor Sanwo Olu commends Runsewe on NAFEST unity bid
Airlines increase fares over rising fuel cost Daily Times:
Airlines increase fares over rising fuel cost
Inzaghi: I Complete Sports:
Inzaghi: I'm Pleased To Have Lukaku At Inter Milan
Bauchi govt confirms first case of monkeypox Peoples Gazette:
Bauchi govt confirms first case of monkeypox
Drama As Black And Caucasian Patrons Exchange Blows At Ikoyi Club (Video) Tori News:
Drama As Black And Caucasian Patrons Exchange Blows At Ikoyi Club (Video)
Bauchi Govt confirms first case of Monkey Pox News Diary Online:
Bauchi Govt confirms first case of Monkey Pox
Nigerians to pay more for making calls as FG implements 5% excise duty on telecom services Daily Nigerian:
Nigerians to pay more for making calls as FG implements 5% excise duty on telecom services


   More Picks
1 Media shouldn't be scapegoat for your failure - Gumi slams FG over threat to sanction Trust TV and BBC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Mercy Chinwo reacts as Cubana ChiefPriest announces plan to come to her wedding - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
3 Forex: CBN urges Nigerians to shun speculative activities - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
4 Russia-Ukraine war: Nigeria, Algeria, Niger planning to create Gas Pipeline to Europe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Phyno x Tekno – Full Current (That’s My Baby) - Too Xclusive, 17 hours ago
6 Soldiers of Nigerian military in gun battle with suspected terrorists along Niger-Abuja road - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Asake... Fireboy DML's "Playboy" Album Is Star-Studded - Bella Naija, 7 hours ago
8 Girl, 17, found dead in Ebonyi community; Fulani not involved, says govt - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
9 ”Make Una No Vex” – Portable Apologises To Headies Awards Organisers - KOKO TV Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 OFFICIAL: Barca Make Fifth Signing After Reaching Agreement With Sevilla For Kounde - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info