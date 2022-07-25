Ganduje donates N3.8m to families of 19 victims killed in car accident Daily Nigerian - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has donated N3.8 million to the families of the 19 people killed in a car crash on the Zaria-Kano Expressway. The victims, who were from Tusguri village of Sanda Ward, in Bunkure Local Government, were reportedly burnt to ...



