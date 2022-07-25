Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I’ll Arrest You And Your Parents If You Insult Or Misquote Me Online — Pastor Ibiyeomie Warns | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- I’ll Arrest You And Your Parents If You Insult Or Misquote Me Online — Pastor Ibiyeomie Warns
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"I’ll arrest you and your parents if you insult or misquote me online" – Pastor David Ibiyeomie warns
Gist Reel:
"I'll arrest you and your parents if you insult or misquote me online" - Pastor Ibiyeomi warns
More Picks
1
"Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
3
Hypertensive man dies as LASTMA officials allegedly seeking bribe seize vehicle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Stop further legal action against Adeleke, Osun PDP tells aggrieved member -
The Guardian,
1 day ago
5
Alleged cyberstalking: Absence of key witness stalls trial of Bayelsa blogger -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
6
Buhari a disgrace - Aisha Yesufu reacts as terrorists threaten to kidnap President -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
Terrorists’ threat: Bury your head in shame – Ohanaeze to Buhari Govt -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
8
Police confirms killing of Lagos-based businessman in Kwara — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
9
BudgIT expresses concerns over the Poor Fiscal Performance of FG’s 2022 Budget and the growing Subsidy Payments -
The Info Stride,
22 hours ago
10
You talk too much - Napoli manager orders Osimhen to leave training session - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
23 hours ago
