Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


20-Year Old Housewife For Stabbing Husband To Death (What Happened Will Shock You)
Naija Loaded  - Angered by his drunkenness, habitual late nights, and failure to provide basic necessities as a husband, the suspect and the deceased had a fight which resulted in her stabbing him.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Adamawa woman stabs husband to death –Police Peoples Daily:
Adamawa woman stabs husband to death –Police
Police Arrest 20-Year Old Housewife For Stabbing Husband To Death Tori News:
Police Arrest 20-Year Old Housewife For Stabbing Husband To Death
20-Year Old Housewife Stabs Husband To Death | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
20-Year Old Housewife Stabs Husband To Death | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 "Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
3 Hypertensive man dies as LASTMA officials allegedly seeking bribe seize vehicle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Stop further legal action against Adeleke, Osun PDP tells aggrieved member - The Guardian, 1 day ago
5 Alleged cyberstalking: Absence of key witness stalls trial of Bayelsa blogger - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
6 Buhari a disgrace - Aisha Yesufu reacts as terrorists threaten to kidnap President - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Terrorists’ threat: Bury your head in shame – Ohanaeze to Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 Police confirms killing of Lagos-based businessman in Kwara — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
9 BudgIT expresses concerns over the Poor Fiscal Performance of FG’s 2022 Budget and the growing Subsidy Payments - The Info Stride, 22 hours ago
10 You talk too much - Napoli manager orders Osimhen to leave training session - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info