Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Fani-Kayode breaks silence on allegedly dumping APC
Daily Post
- Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, opened up on reports of him dumping the All Progressives Congress, APC. Fani-Kayode claimed reports
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Reports that I have left APC are not true - Fani-Kayode
Naija Loaded:
Fani-Kayode Breaks Silence On Allegedly Dumping APC
Information Nigeria:
Fani-Kayode Breaks Silence On Allegedly Dumping APC
Nigerian Eye:
Fani-Kayode breaks silence on allegedly dumping APC
Within Nigeria:
Fani-Kayode speaks on alleged plan to dump APC
Naija News:
Fani-Kayode Speaks On Dumping APC
More Picks
1
Troops rescue two more abducted Chibok schoolgirls and their children in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Governor Umahi's brother declines approval of his appointment by President Buhari as RMAFC Secretary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peter welcome first child, a boy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
'We are working round the clock' - FG reacts to threat by PDP senators to impeach Buhari over insecurity -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
5
£4,300 Raised Out Of £48,000 As Eedris Abdulkareem Is Set To Undergo Surgery, Wife To Donate Kidney To Singer -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
7 hours ago
6
CVR: INEC rules out further extension of time — insists on July 31st deadline -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
7
New national ID card must reflect NIN - Reps orders NIMC | Government | herald.ng -
The Herald,
24 hours ago
8
Nasarawa government orders immediate closure of public and private schools over security threat -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
President Buhari holds another Security Council meeting over worsening insecurity -
AIT,
19 hours ago
10
US commits additional $55m in emergency funds to Nigeria’s food security -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
