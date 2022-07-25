Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC
Sahara Reporters
- Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Buhari Appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Dauda Biu, as the Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), followi
The Guardian:
Buhari appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal
The Punch:
Buhari appoints acting FRSC corps marshal
AIT:
President Buhari appoints new FRSC Acting Corps Marshal
Tori News:
Buhari Appoints Acting FRSC Corps Marshal
Information Nigeria:
Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting FRSC Corps Marshal
The Eagle Online:
Buhari appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal
Daily Nigerian:
Buhari appoints new acting FRSC Corps Marshal
The Will:
Buhari Approves Appointment Of Biu As Acting FRSC Corps Marshal
More Picks
1
Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
'Proposed ban on donkey slaughtering will render 3 million Nigerians unemployed' -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
4
CVR: INEC insists on July 31 deadlines, says double registration invalid -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
5
Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
6
Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal's president over son's death -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
7
Peter Obi to supporters: Allow me respond to any presidential candidate who talks about me -
The Cable,
24 hours ago
8
UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6 for Mop-up Examinations Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matricul -
This Day,
6 hours ago
9
Alleged fake bishops at Shettima’s unveiling kick, present proofs of ordination -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
10
Nigerians Attack Legendary Sprinter, Michael Johnson For ‘Questioning’ Tobi Amusan’s Record-breaking Run -
News Break,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...