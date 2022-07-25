Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Dauda Biu, as the Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), followi This Day:
Buhari Appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Dauda Biu, as the Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), followi
Buhari appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal The Guardian:
Buhari appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal
Buhari appoints acting FRSC corps marshal The Punch:
Buhari appoints acting FRSC corps marshal
President Buhari appoints new FRSC Acting Corps Marshal AIT:
President Buhari appoints new FRSC Acting Corps Marshal
Buhari Appoints Acting FRSC Corps Marshal Tori News:
Buhari Appoints Acting FRSC Corps Marshal
Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting FRSC Corps Marshal Information Nigeria:
Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting FRSC Corps Marshal
Buhari appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal The Eagle Online:
Buhari appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal
Buhari appoints new acting FRSC Corps Marshal Daily Nigerian:
Buhari appoints new acting FRSC Corps Marshal
Buhari Approves Appointment Of Biu As Acting FRSC Corps Marshal The Will:
Buhari Approves Appointment Of Biu As Acting FRSC Corps Marshal


   More Picks
1 Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 'Proposed ban on donkey slaughtering will render 3 million Nigerians unemployed' - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 CVR: INEC insists on July 31 deadlines, says double registration invalid - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
5 Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal's president over son's death - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 Peter Obi to supporters: Allow me respond to any presidential candidate who talks about me - The Cable, 24 hours ago
8 UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6 for Mop-up Examinations Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matricul - This Day, 6 hours ago
9 Alleged fake bishops at Shettima’s unveiling kick, present proofs of ordination - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 Nigerians Attack Legendary Sprinter, Michael Johnson For ‘Questioning’ Tobi Amusan’s Record-breaking Run - News Break, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info