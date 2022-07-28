Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ebonyi South Senatorial election: I was never disqualified - Gov Umahi
Daily Post  - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has declared that he is still in the race to contest the Ebonyi South Senatorial District election under the platform

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Daily Trust:
Senatorial ticket: I was not disqualified, court only nullified my election  – Gov Umahi
Peoples Daily:
Ebonyi South Senatorial election: I was never disqualified – Gov Umahi
Tori News:
I Was Not Disqualified From Ebonyi South Senatorial Race - Umahi
KOKO TV Nigeria:
2023: I Was Not Disqualified From Ebonyi South Senatorial Race – Umahi
TV360 Nigeria:
I Was Not Disqualified From Ebonyi South Senatorial Race – Umahi


   More Picks
1 Troops rescue two more abducted Chibok schoolgirls and their children in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Governor Umahi's brother declines approval of his appointment by President Buhari as RMAFC Secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peter welcome first child, a boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 'We are working round the clock' - FG reacts to threat by PDP senators to impeach Buhari over insecurity - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
5 £4,300 Raised Out Of £48,000 As Eedris Abdulkareem Is Set To Undergo Surgery, Wife To Donate Kidney To Singer - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 CVR: INEC rules out further extension of time — insists on July 31st deadline - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 New national ID card must reflect NIN - Reps orders NIMC | Government | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
8 Nasarawa government orders immediate closure of public and private schools over security threat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 President Buhari holds another Security Council meeting over worsening insecurity - AIT, 19 hours ago
10 US commits additional $55m in emergency funds to Nigeria’s food security - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info