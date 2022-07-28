Bandits, Fighters From Afghanistan Are Being Sponsored To Attack Nigerians – Governor Ortom Laments, Says There’s No Government In Nigeria

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Troops rescue two more abducted Chibok schoolgirls and their children in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
Governor Umahi's brother declines approval of his appointment by President Buhari as RMAFC Secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
3
|
Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peter welcome first child, a boy - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
4
|
'We are working round the clock' - FG reacts to threat by PDP senators to impeach Buhari over insecurity - The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
£4,300 Raised Out Of £48,000 As Eedris Abdulkareem Is Set To Undergo Surgery, Wife To Donate Kidney To Singer - KOKO TV Nigeria,
7 hours ago
|
6
|
CVR: INEC rules out further extension of time — insists on July 31st deadline - Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
|
7
|
New national ID card must reflect NIN - Reps orders NIMC | Government | herald.ng - The Herald,
24 hours ago
|
8
|
Nasarawa government orders immediate closure of public and private schools over security threat - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
President Buhari holds another Security Council meeting over worsening insecurity - AIT,
19 hours ago
|
10
|
US commits additional $55m in emergency funds to Nigeria’s food security - Daily Post,
20 hours ago