Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aviation fuel scarcity is caused by wealthy Nigerians smuggling the product to other West African countries ' Senate panel
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senator Smart Adeyemi, a lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District and the Chairman of the Senate Aviation Committee has said that Aviation fuel scarcity in the country is caused by wealthy Nigerians smuggling the product to other West ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Some Wealthy Nigerians Smuggle Aviation Fuel, Jet A-1 To Other West African Countries, Cause Shortage In Nigeria – Senate
Wealthy Nigerians smuggling Jet-A1 to W’Africa – Senate panel The Punch:
Wealthy Nigerians smuggling Jet-A1 to W’Africa – Senate panel
Senate Exposes How Wealthy Nigerians Cause Aviation Fuel Scarcity Tori News:
Senate Exposes How Wealthy Nigerians Cause Aviation Fuel Scarcity
Lawmakers Blame Aviation Fuel Scarcity On Moribund Refineries Biz Watch Nigeria:
Lawmakers Blame Aviation Fuel Scarcity On Moribund Refineries
Wealthy Nigerians stealing and exporting the Jet –A-1 to Ghana are responsible for the scarcity of aviation fuel - Senator Smart Adeyemi News Wire NGR:
Wealthy Nigerians stealing and exporting the Jet –A-1 to Ghana are responsible for the scarcity of aviation fuel - Senator Smart Adeyemi


   More Picks
1 Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 "My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 'Proposed ban on donkey slaughtering will render 3 million Nigerians unemployed' - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 CVR: INEC insists on July 31 deadlines, says double registration invalid - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal's president over son's death - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Peter Obi to supporters: Allow me respond to any presidential candidate who talks about me - The Cable, 24 hours ago
9 UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6 for Mop-up Examinations Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matricul - This Day, 6 hours ago
10 Alleged fake bishops at Shettima’s unveiling kick, present proofs of ordination - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info