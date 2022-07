Transfer: Dessers set to join Serie A club, Cremonese on permanent transfer Daily Post - Nigeria forward, Cyriel Dessers is itching closer to a move to Serie A newcomers, Cremonese, according to transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano. Dessers spent last season on loan at Eredivisie club, Feyenoord Rotterdam from Belgian Pro League outfit, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%