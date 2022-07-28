Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

LISTEN: Tems, Amaarae Features on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Prologue EP
Not Just OK  - A few days ago, social media went wild when the information about Tems' featuring on the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack was...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Troops rescue two more abducted Chibok schoolgirls and their children in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Governor Umahi's brother declines approval of his appointment by President Buhari as RMAFC Secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peter welcome first child, a boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 'We are working round the clock' - FG reacts to threat by PDP senators to impeach Buhari over insecurity - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
5 £4,300 Raised Out Of £48,000 As Eedris Abdulkareem Is Set To Undergo Surgery, Wife To Donate Kidney To Singer - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 CVR: INEC rules out further extension of time — insists on July 31st deadline - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 New national ID card must reflect NIN - Reps orders NIMC | Government | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
8 Nasarawa government orders immediate closure of public and private schools over security threat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 President Buhari holds another Security Council meeting over worsening insecurity - AIT, 19 hours ago
10 US commits additional $55m in emergency funds to Nigeria’s food security - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
