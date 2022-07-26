Actress Steph Nayah Drops Bombshell Over Iyabo Ojo’s Alleged Threesome Affair With Apostle Suleman Information Nigeria - Nollywood actress Steph Nayah has dropped a bombshell over the alleged romance between some Nigerian celebrities and popular Nigerian clergy, Apostle Johnson Suleman. In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Steph said she has been silent over the issue ...



News Credibility Score: 70%